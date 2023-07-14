New Charges For Osage Beach Man Already Serving Time For Child Pornography

An Osage Beach man sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted in 2011 on three counts of statutory sodomy-deviate sexual intercourse now faces a felony charge of a second offense of possessing child porn more than 20 images.

The class-B felony against, now 65-year-old, Kenneth Chappell allegedly happened back in June-2010….only three months after the statutory sodomy incidents that Chappell was convicted on in 2011.

The new charge was filed in April of this year shortly after his release date from the department of corrections.

Chappell has been held without bond since with a motion for a bond reduction apparently being shot down earlier this week in Camden County.

He’s being held in the Laclede County Jail.