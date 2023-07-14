Money On It’s Way To Macks Creek Park Board

Some much-needed funding is on its way to a small park, once not too long ago considered to be a point of contention in Camden County, to help in its continued revitalization.

“They have asked for some money. And we have. From ARPA Funds” Says Camden County Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton, “Mr. Williams made a motion to extend $50,000 to Max Creek Park Board. And I seconded that motion. We approved that.”

Skelton says most of the funding is to be earmarked for playground equipment at the park.

The Macks Creek Park Board has the responsibility of maintaining the park after signing a 99-year lease with the county for $1.00.