New Details Released In Camden County Homicide Case Following Completion Of Autopsy

UPDATE: Preliminary Autopsy Results in Suspicious Death South of Camdenton

Camdenton, MO – 02-24-23 – The investigation into the death of Thomas E Gifford, 62, of Camdenton continues. Pathologists from Southwest Forensics in Ozark, MO conducted an autopsy on Gifford’s body earlier this week. The preliminary findings from that autopsy indicate the manner of death in this case is homicide. The investigation into the cause of death remains ongoing. Detectives from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office are coordinating with multiple law enforcement agencies in Missouri to investigate and bring this case to a close.

Additional information will be released when appropriate.

CCSO Investigates Suspicious Death South of Camdenton

Camdenton, MO – 02-17-23 – Thursday afternoon, 02-16-23, at approximately 3:30 pm, Camden County Communications received a call of a male subject unresponsive in his home South of Camdenton. Deputies from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded along with Emergency Medical Technicians from Mercy Ambulance Service and personnel from Mid County Fire Protection District. Upon arrival, on scene personnel located a deceased male laying on the floor of the residence. On scene personnel then secured the area and notified on duty Camden County detectives.

Detectives spoke with the reporting party, a friend of the deceased who had not heard from him in several days. Detectives then applied for and were granted a search warrant from the Associate Court of Camden County.

During the service of the search warrant, detectives discovered evidence of a suspicious death and are currently investigating it as a homicide. The next of kin has been notified and the deceased male is identified as 62-year-old Thomas E Gifford.

