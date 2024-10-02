New Law Addresses Veterans Issues Across Missouri

A new state law addresses veterans’ issues.

House Bill 1495 tasks the Missouri Veterans Commission with expanding its efforts to prevent veteran suicide.

Senator Rusty Black of Chillicothe handled the measure on the floor of the Missouri Senate this year…

“Treatment options, additional aid, and any other assistance deemed necessary by the Commission to assist in any efforts to prevent veteran suicide.”

House Bill 1495 became law on Aug. 28.

Every Missouri senator enters into a regular legislative session with the idea of improving people’s lives.

This holds true for Sen. Steven Roberts of St. Louis…

“Children who are unhoused are included in the calculation of a school’s weighted average daily attendance.”

In the meantime, Missouri senators continue to pre-file legislation for the next regular legislative session. Pre-filed bills will start to receive their official numbers on Dec. 1. Session will start in January.

Reporting from the State Capitol, I’m Dean Morgan.