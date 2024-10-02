Sex Offender From St. Louis Arrested In Miller County For Non-Compliance

A non-compliant sex offender out of St. Francois County is taken into custody in Miller County.

Sheriff Louie Gregoire says deputies responded, Sunday, on a tip to a residence in Tuscumbia and located Justin David Fendler.

It’s alleged that Fendler had not complied with his sex offender registry since 2022 and had warrants for his arrest out of St. Louis and Franklin counties.

Fendler was taken to jail and has since also been charged in Miller County with failure to register as a sex offender. In addition to his warrants in St. Louis and Franklin counties, Fendler’s Miller County bond was set at $100,000.