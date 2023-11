An Albuquerque, New Mexico, man is dead after a pedestrian accident early Friday evening on Highway-17 at the Fort Wood Inn in Pulaski County.

The highway patrol says 37-year-old Mitchell Woodall was in the roadway when he was hit by a pickup truck being driven by 26-year-old Nathan Wheelock of Laquey.

Wheelock was uninjured while Woodall was pronounced dead at the scene.