Open Deer Season Kicks Off With A Reminder About Chronic Wasting Disease Requirements

It’s open season as hundreds, and perhaps thousands, of hunters hit the wooded areas across the state for the beginning of the November firearms deer season.

Hunters can try to harvest their kills one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset and are being reminded that some counties may have antler-point or chronic wasting disease testing requirements in place. The November firearms season runs through Tuesday, the 21st of this month.

Other deer seasons still to come include: another archery season November 22-January 15th, the antlerless season December 2nd-10th, another youth firearms season November 24th-26th, the C-W-D firearms season in select counties from November 22nd-26th, and the alternative methods season from December 23rd through January 2nd.

More information about the seasons and any restrictions can be found on the conservation department’s website.