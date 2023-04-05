New Numbers From Osage Beach Fire Seem On Par To 2022 Calls

The numbers are in for the month of March showing that personnel from the Osage Beach Fire District responded to 160 calls…or 5.2 calls per day.

Of those calls, according to Chief Paul Berardi, the majority were E-M-S related with 98.

Osage Beach fire also responded to five structure fires, seven brush fires and two hazmat related calls. 17 of the calls were overlapping as well.

So far this year, with the 160 calls for March, Osage Beach fire personnel has replied to 426 calls…up by only four calls compared to the same time in 2022.