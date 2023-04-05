MO Attorney General Joins 19-State Fight Opposing EPA Regulations On Power Plants

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has joined a 19-state coalition of attorneys general in opposition to the E-P-A’s proposed rule to impose substantial new regulations on power plants and vehicles.

In their letter, the coalition argues that the proposed rule exceeds the E-P-A’s authority and is nothing more than an attempt by President Biden to advance his radical climate goals.

The letter further argues the new policy could require closing existing manufacturing and industrial facilities causing a harmful trickle-down effect on communities which are built around the manufacturing.

