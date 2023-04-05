MO Attorney General Joins 19-State Fight Opposing EPA Regulations On Power Plants

Wed. Apr 5th, 2023
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has joined a 19-state coalition of attorneys general in opposition to the E-P-A’s proposed rule to impose substantial new regulations on power plants and vehicles.
In their letter, the coalition argues that the proposed rule exceeds the E-P-A’s authority and is nothing more than an attempt by President Biden to advance his radical climate goals.
The letter further argues the new policy could require closing existing manufacturing and industrial facilities causing a harmful trickle-down effect on communities which are built around the manufacturing.
“I will always enforce the laws as written, which includes ensuring that the federal government can’t promulgate a rule without utilizing the proper channels,” said Attorney General Bailey. “Unelected federal bureaucrats can’t just issue whatever rule they want in order to further their radical climate agenda. My office will always stand in the gap to ensure the federal administrative state can’t run roughshod over Missourians’ livelihoods.”
The Clean Air Act directs the EPA to propose air quality standards for certain pollutants to protect public health. In 2020, the EPA made a well-reasoned decision not to adjust the existing National Ambient Air Quality Standards. But after a 2021 executive order signed by President Biden, the EPA reconsidered its position and imposed onerous new regulations.
In their letter, the attorneys general argue that the proposed rule exceeds the EPA’s authority and is merely an attempt to advance President Biden’s radical climate goals. The coalition also contends that the EPA’s scientific evidence to support the policy change is insufficient.
The attorneys general explain that adopting the EPA’s overly burdensome regulations would inflict real harm on state economies. They write that this new policy may “require closing existing manufacturing and industrial facilities” and “such closures will affect not only those individual businesses but also the communities that are built around them.”
Joining Missouri in filing the brief are the attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.
The letter can be read here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/3-28-23-epa-letter.pdf?sfvrsn=d71de3e_2