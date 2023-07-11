New Poll Shows Ashcroft Would Become Republican Nominee Over Kehoe And Eigel For Governor’s Race

If the G-O-P Primary for the 2024 Governor’s race were held today, it would be a runaway with Jay Ashcroft cruising to a victory.

A poll commissioned by Missouri Scout and conducted by Remington Research Group, which is aligned with current Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe’s camp, Ashcroft would have 34-percent of the vote with Kehoe coming in with 14-percent and Bill Eigel in the distance with 4-percent.

However, according to the poll, 48-percent answered “undecided.” At the current time, the eventual primary winner would face Crystal Quade in the General Election.

The current House Minority Leader became the first Democrat to announce intentions to run for the party’s nomination.