New Report Shows Some Liver Cases Are Preventable

A new report in “The Lancet” finds liver cancer cases are preventable, with some steps to abide by.

A new analysis of patients finds more than 60% of liver cancers are preventable through the reduction of risk factors like viral hepatitis and alcohol consumption.

Study authors are also calling for increased public and medical awareness of the rising risk of what’s commonly known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, with a focus on high risk groups, including those with diabetes and obesity.

Doctors say without urgent action, liver cancer cases are predicted to double over the next 25 years.

Globally, liver cancer is the sixth most common cancer and the third leading cause of death from cancer.