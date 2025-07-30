Is The Heatwave Coming To An End? Weather Experts Say Some Relief Is On The Way

If you’re tired of the words “heat warning” and “heat advisory”, there’s some good news on the horizon.

That’s according to Weatherology’s Cara Foster.

“Basically, we’re going to start seeing those cooler temperatures come back in low 80s, upper 70s. So we are going to be below average actually at that point. And thankfully, I mean, I’m fingers crossed that humidity will go down too.”

For the record, as it stands right now, the heat advisory in the lake area is set to come to an end at 8-PM Wednesday night.