New Report Shows St. Louis & Kansas City At The Top For Homicide Issues

St. Louis and Kansas City are ranked numbers 2 and 3, respectively, in cities with the biggest homicide rate problems.

That’s according to a study conducted by WalletHub.com which took a look at homicide rates in the 40 most-populated cities between quarter-two of 2021 and quarter-two of 2023.

St. Louis ranked at the top for second-quarter homicides for 2023 with the lowest change in rates per capita compared to 2022, while Kansas City had the distinction of the highest change for quarter-two this year compared to the second quarter of 2021 and 2022.

Overall, Memphis had the highest homicide rate in the study while Austin, Texas, had the lowest.

With the homicide rate having decreased by an average of roughly 5% in 40 of the biggest U.S. cities between Q2 2021 and Q2 2023, WalletHub today released its report on the Cities With the Biggest Homicide Rate Problems, along with expert commentary.



In order to determine which cities have the biggest homicide problems, WalletHub compared 40 of the largest U.S. cities based on per capita homicides in Q2 2023 as well as per capita homicides in Q2 2023 vs. Q2 2022 and Q2 2021.



Cities with B iggest Homicide Rate Problem s 1. Memphis, TN 6. Richmond, VA 2. St. Louis, MO 7. St. Petersburg, FL 3. Kansas City, MO 8. Chicago, IL 4. Washington, DC 9. New Orleans, LA 5. Detroit, MI 10. Oklahoma City, OK



Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on July 17, 2023.



