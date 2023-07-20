Unknown Water Incident At 12MM Taken Care Of Without The Need For A Full Report

It definitely could’ve been a lot worse after a reported boating accident late Tuesday night in the area of Regatta Bay near the 12-mile marker.

Although no official information was released by the highway patrol’s marine division, it is known the initial call went out indicating that people were in the water and screaming.

Marine division personnel were the first to arrive on the scene and, reportedly, were able to take care of business without any further help.

There were no injuries reported.