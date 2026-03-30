Mon. Mar 30th, 2026

 

New Study Shows Legalizing Marijuana Does Reduce Crime Rates

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Monday, March 30th, 2026

A new study released shows that legalizing cannabis for either medical or adult-use purposes is associated with declining crime rates over time…that’s according to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, a social welfare organization.

That report, according to NORML, is consistent with prior studies indicating the adoption of medical cannabis legalization is associated with reduced property crime while adult-use legalization is associated with decreases in violent crime.

The full report can be found in the journal “Economic Modeling.”

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Monday, March 30th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony