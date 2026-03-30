New Study Shows Legalizing Marijuana Does Reduce Crime Rates

A new study released shows that legalizing cannabis for either medical or adult-use purposes is associated with declining crime rates over time…that’s according to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, a social welfare organization.

That report, according to NORML, is consistent with prior studies indicating the adoption of medical cannabis legalization is associated with reduced property crime while adult-use legalization is associated with decreases in violent crime.

The full report can be found in the journal “Economic Modeling.”