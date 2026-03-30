People Show Up For “No Kings” Protests Across The State

As expected, thousands across Missouri including in the lake area joined in the planned “No Kings” protests which were held nationwide on Saturday.

The protests were held for what the effort considers to be unjust and cruel policies, concerns about ICE enforcement, human rights, overseas conflicts and the rising costs of gas and other everyday bills.

There were 13 official protests around the state including Jefferson City which drew over a thousand protestors and down into the lake area at the Camden County Courthouse.

There was also a flag-waving event coordinated by the Republican Club to counter the “No Kings” event which was held in Camden County.