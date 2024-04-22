U-Haul Snatches Up Property with Expected Spring 2026 Opening in Lake Ozark

Over 30 acres have been purchased and the U-Haul Company has announced plans for a new retail, moving and self-storage facility at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The property is along Highway-54 east of the Osage River and will represent the first U-Haul location in Lake Ozark.

According to a release issued by U-Haul, the facility will offer 800 climate-controlled units, 180 drive-up storage units, 170 covered parking spaces for RV storage, moving truck and trailer rentals, moving storage containers and more.

Plans are to hire up to 14 team members with preference given, if possible, to recruiting veterans for the position. Signs are already posted along the frontage soliciting potential customers of the storage facility once it’s completed…expected to be by the spring of 2026.

The following is the press release issued by U-Haul:

Coming in 2026: U-Haul Plans Full-Service Store for Lake Ozark

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (April 22, 2024) — U-Haul® is revealing plans for a new retail, moving and self-storage center in Lake Ozark after purchasing over 30 acres on Highway 54.

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Lake of the Ozarks is scheduled for completion by spring 2026.

This will be the first U-Haul owned-and-operated facility in Lake Ozark. This location enables U-Haul, the industry leader in DIY moving and self-storage, to better meet the recreational needs of Lake Ozark, known for its premier boating, fishing, golfing and shopping.

The multi-story facility will offer 800 climate-controlled indoor self-storage units, 180 drive-up storage units, 170 covered parking spaces for RV storage, moving truck and trailer rentals, mobile storage containers, professional hitch installation and towing equipment, bike racks, kayaks, cargo management, propane and more.

Download the U-Haul app or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

“We are thrilled to invest in Lake Ozark with an attractive center that offers our full line of self-move, self-storage and recreational services,” said Aaron Self, U-Haul Company of Missouri president. “Our team is excited to provide our neighbors with convenient access to mobility solutions, quality storage products and excellent job opportunities from a leading employer.”

U-Haul intends to hire up to 14 Team Members to staff the new store and will look to hire locally to promote job growth in the Lake of the Ozarks community. Honored as a Best for Vets employer by The Military Times, U-Haul actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find careers at uhauljobs.com.

U-Haul continues to benefit the environment through its shared-use business model. Truck and trailer sharing enables communities to share moving equipment so that families and individuals don’t need to own large-capacity vehicles to transfer belongings. Sustainability initiatives like U-Haul Adaptive Reuse (the preserving and repurposing of existing buildings for new stores), truck modifications to improve fuel economy, and plastic Ready-To-Go Boxes® that are shared hundreds of times before being recycled are among the many ways U-Haul promotes green business. U-Box Load Share, the Company’s latest sustainability program, was just named the 2023 Best in Biz gold winner for the Most Environmentally Friendly Service of the Year.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The enhanced U-Haul app makes it easier for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and self-return options on their smartphones through our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers’ patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 967,000 rentable units and 83.3 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. Get the U-Haul app from the App Store or Google Play.