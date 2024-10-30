New Veterans Columbarium Wall Going Up In Higginsville

The Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville will be hosting a public columbarium wall groundbreaking ceremony coming up in about a week.

With the existing wall in the cemetery projected to reach capacity in about a year, the $1.7 million project includes the building of a new 1,600-niche columbarium wall.

Funding for the project is coming from the Veterans Health and Care Fund and the Veterans Commission Capital Improvement Trust Fund.

The groundbreaking, in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, will begin at 1:00 next Thursday, November 7th.

The cemetery is located at 20109 Business Hwy 13, Higginsville, MO 64037.