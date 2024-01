It’s official…the lake area has a New Year’s baby!

That’s according to the Lake Regional Health System which says Lakely Lane Franzen made her appearance at 4:35 Tuesday afternoon, coming in at 8-pounds-1-ounce and stretching 19.5 inches long.

Baby Lakely received a gift package from Lake Regional which included a portable play yard.

Lakely is the daughter of proud momma and papa…Laura Erickson and Chad Franzen.

Congratulations to Lakely, mom and dad!