Newport News Virginia Residents End Up With Court Date Following Traffic Stop In Camden County

Two Newport News, Virginia, residents have future court dates after being pulled over by the highway patrol in Camden County.

The highway patrol says it happened around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.

37-year-old Johnnie Bailey was cited and processed at the scene for speeding and driving with a suspended license before being released.

Also arrested was 30-year-old Brittany Hubbard on a pending felony charge for possessing a controlled substance.

She was taken to the Camden County Jail where she was processed before being released.