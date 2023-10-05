Annual Chicken Festival Set To Begin Friday In Lebanon

The age-old $64 question about which came first, the chicken or the egg, will take a place on the back burner this weekend with an annual chicken festival taking place in downtown Lebanon.

That’s according to Rebecca Ruppard with the Lebanon Tourism Office.

“We actually have a hatchery in Lebanon that has been there since 1936, that is the cackle hatchery and they have an annual chicken festival. Who doesn’t want to go to that? And they do tours and they have activities for kids and contests.”

The Chicken Festival at the hatchery is scheduled to run from 9am-5pm on, both, Friday and Saturday of this week.