Northwest Camden County and Deer Creek Volunteer Fire Districts Able to Contain Large Natural Cover Fire

A natural cover fire in the area of State Highway FF and Lick Creek Road in Edwards takes out approximately 582 acres before it could be declared as being contained.

The Northwest Camden County Fire District says the call was received just before 4:00 Sunday afternoon with arriving crews encountering an area of about 100 acres at thew time with fire spreading in multiple directions.

Structure protection was initiated and mutual aid requested from the Deer Creek Volunteer District.

Between the two, they were able to expand control lines and burnout operations to bring the blaze under control and keep it from damaging any structures.

There were no injuries reported.