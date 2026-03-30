Big Crappie Challenge Comes Down to the Wire for $50,000 Top Prize

This year’s Big Crappie Challenge pretty much went right down to the wire on Sunday at Lake of the Ozarks.

The winning fish weighing 2.37 pounds was reeled in during the 1-3-PM time slot and weighed in at Alhonna Resort by Dave Dzurik who received the first-place windfall of $50,000.

Second place which was worth $10,000 went to David Harley who caught a 2.26 pounder in the 7-9-AM slot on Saturday before weighing it in at the Ivy Bend Resort.

And pocketing a $5,000 check for third-place overall was Randy Reese who caught a 2.25 pounder in the 1-3-PM slot on Saturday before weighing it in at Alhonna.

The Big Crappie Challenge is put on by those folks representing the Midwest Fish Tournaments.