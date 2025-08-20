There Are Still Some Ways To Save Money On Back To School Shopping

If you’ve pushed it off and still need to get some back-to-school shopping done, there are still a few ways you can save some cash.

The National Retail Federation says families are projected to spend an average of $858 on all the back to school essentials, but retail expert Trey Botch says because of the tariffs, “people are worried about being able to afford the things they need for school.”

For electronics, she suggests shopping the sales or a lot of retail, “There are refurbished items that also come with a warranty.”

As for clothing, preserve some of your budget until after school starts, that way the kids can see what others are wearing and can pick out what they really want and forget the expensive name brands, “I love a store brand. They can surely save you some money.”