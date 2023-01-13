Numerous Accidents Reported Due To Slippery Conditions On Thursday

Lake Area authorities say there were many minor fender-benders and cases of vehicles sliding off roads during yesterday’s snowfall, but no personal-injury crashes.

The Highway Patrol’s Troop F which is comprised of Benton, Camden, Morgan, Miller, Moniteau and 9 other counties responded to nearly 200 incidents between dawn and early-afternoon.

But just one incident in the region made the Highway Patrol’s Accident Report site – and that was a two-vehicle mishap in Moniteau County.

Troopers say it happened on U.S. 50 at about 7 AM when one SUV slid into the driver’s side of another SUV.

The 38 year old Centertown man driving the second vehicle was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Troopers say most drivers drove slowly enough that the risk of serious injuries was greatly reduced.