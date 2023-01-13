MODOT Backing Cell Phone Ban While Driving

MO-DOT is again supporting state legislation that would ban the use of cellphones by all drivers.

Current state law requires that anyone 21 and under have to use a hands-free device when driving but drivers over 21can use any cellphones at any time.

Missouri and Montana are the only states without any statewide ban for texting and driving.

Last year, Senate Bill 713 to ban texting while driving for all ages and enforce hand-free devices did not pass by the close of the legislative session.