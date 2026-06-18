Numerous Drownings Occur Over The Weekend Statewide

The highway patrol reports two more water-related fatalities from around the state over the weekend.

The first one happened early Sunday afternoon on Clearwater Lake near Thurman Point in Reynolds County when a 32-year-old man from Piedmont entered the water from a pontoon and failed to resurface. His body was apparently recovered Tuesday afternoon.

The second happened late Sunday afternoon when a 19-year-old woman from Springfield and the unknown type of vessel she was in were swept over the Springfield Lake Dam along the James River in Greene County. She did not resurface and her body was also apparently recovered on Tuesday.

At least a second body has also been recovered from the incident.