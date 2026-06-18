Missouri PSC Offers Tips To Keep Your Utility Bill Down

While we really haven’t begun to experience prolonged periods of hot weather this summer, the Missouri Public Service Commission is offering advice to take pro-active steps to reduce energy use, improve home efficiency and manage utility costs.

With air conditioning considered the largest driver of home electric bills, an adjustment setting the AC just a couple degrees higher can make a difference.

Other strategies offered by the PSC include keeping cool air inside, supporting an efficient cooling system operation and reducing indoor heat and energy use especially when it comes to the use of heat-producing appliances.

And while the hot weather law is in effect through the end of September, it prevents utility disconnections under certain circumstances but it does not ultimately keep your bill from having to be paid.