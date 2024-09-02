Numerous Injuries In Multiple Accidents Across The Lake Area This Weekend

There were quite a few accidents across the Lake area this weekend, some with serious injuries.

A U-T-V accident around 7:30 Sunday evening on Yacht Club Drive west of Marine View Drive in Camden County sends one person to the emergency room with serious injuries.

The highway patrol says 43-year-old Travis Cullen, of Alleman, Iowa, was driving the U-T-V and failed to negotiate a curve sending it off the roadway where it then overturned.

Cullen was uninjured while a passenger, 50-year-old Todd Simpkinson of Jetson, Kentucky, was seriously hurt and taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

also….

Four people are injured, two seriously, in separate accidents involving golf carts Saturday night.

The first, according to the highway patrol, happened along Oak Knoll Road at Lloyd’s Road in Morgan County when the golf cart ridden by three juveniles ran off the road and struck a tree. Two of the juveniles, a 12-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl both from St. Louis, suffered minor injuries and were taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

The second golf cart accident happened on Duenke Drive at Hopetown Drive in Camden County when 55-year-old Danny Richardson of Pleasant Hill, Iowa, made a sharp turn causing the golf cart he was driving to overturn. He was uninjured but two passengers, 55-year-old Misty Fisher-McHugh of Altuna-Iowa and 55-year-old Tami Roberts of Pleasant Hill-Iowa, were both seriously hurt and taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

and…

Two people are injured, one seriously, when they were hit by a utility vehicle shortly before 7:00 Saturday evening in the 200-block of Siesta Circle in Camden County.

The highway patrol says 66-year-old Bonnie Christian and 67-year-old Kevin Christian, of Smithton, Illinois, were behind a utility vehicle guiding it into a parking space when the driver, 57-year-old Rona Welsch of Camdenton, accelerated striking the Christians.

Bonnie Christian suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital while Kevin Christian was seriously hurt and flown to University Hospital.

Finally….

A 28-year-old Camdenton woman is seriously hurt in a one-vehicle crash late Sunday afternoon on Resorts Road at Old South-5 in Camden County.

The highway patrol says 28-year-old Davin Davis was a passenger in the vehicle driven by 32-year-old Dustin Gibson which ran off the road while attempting to make a turn before striking a utility pole.

Davis was taken to Lake Regional Hospital. Gibson was uninjured.