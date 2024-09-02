Two Dead, Including a 7-Year-Old, in Boating Accident on Gasconade River in Osage County

Tragedy early Sunday evening with two people dying, including a 7-year-old girl, and several others injured, in a boating accident on the Gasconade River upstream from Pointers Creek in Osage County.

The highway patrol says the boat with seven people on it was southbound when it struck a root wad causing the boat to collide with a rock bluff. The operator of the boat, 30-year-old Reven Newbound of Owensville, and the unidentified 7-year-old girl, also from Owensville, were killed in the accident.

Four others including three children ages 9, 4 and an infant were seriously hurt and taken to University Hospital while another, a 21-year-old from Bland, escaped with minor injuries and was treated on the scene.

All four children were wearing life jackets while none of the adults had one on at the time.