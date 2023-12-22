Numerous Recalls Affecting Cars Are Issued Ahead Of Holiday Travel

If you drive a Toyota, Honda or Acura…. There are some pretty important recalls you may want to check on before heading out this Holiday Season.

Officials with Toyota say they are recalling around 1 million vehicles due to an issue with the passenger airbags, as a sensor that determines whether a child or not is in the front seat can malfunction, and it may not go off in a crash.

Honda also issuing a recall due to a fuel pump defect that can cause an engine failure or stall while driving in certain Honda and Acura vehicles built between 2017 and 2020.

That’s in addition to their CRV recall, due to a fuse on a battery that could trigger a fire during a crash.

Here’s the details on these recalls:

TOYOTA

Toyota is conducting a safety recall involving certain 2020-2022 Toyota and Lexus models in the United States. Approximately 1 million vehicles are involved in this recall. Included subject vehicles are in the table below:

The subject vehicles have Occupant Classification System (OCS) sensors in the front passenger seat that could have been improperly manufactured, causing a short circuit. This would not allow the airbag system to properly classify the occupant’s weight, and the airbag may not deploy as designed in certain crashes, increasing the risk of injury.

For all involved vehicles, Toyota and Lexus dealers will inspect the OCS sensors, and, if necessary, replace them at no cost to owners. For all involved vehicles, Toyota will notify customers by the middle of February 2024.

Information about automotive recalls, including but not limited to the list of involved vehicles, is current as of today’s filing date and is subject to change thereafter. To see if your vehicle is involved in a safety recall visit Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate information.

For any additional questions, customer support is also available by calling the Toyota Brand Engagement Center (1-800-331-4331) for Toyota vehicles. Customer support is also available by calling the Lexus Brand Engagement Center (1-800-255-3987) for Lexus vehicles.

Honda FUEL:

Approximately 2.6 million vehicles are affected in the United States

Fuel pumps will be replaced, for free

No reported crashes/injuries related to this issue American Honda will voluntarily recall approximately 2.6 million 2017-2020 Acura and Honda vehicles in the United States to replace their fuel pumps, for free. The fuel pump impeller was improperly molded, resulting in low density impellers. Over time, the low-density impeller can deform and interfere with the fuel pump body, rendering the fuel pump inoperative. If the fuel pump module is inoperative, the engine may not start or can stall while driving, increasing the risk of a crash or injury. Honda has not received any reports of crash or injury related to this issue. Countermeasure replacement parts are not available in sufficient quantities for all recalled vehicles at the time of this announcement, and American Honda intends to notify vehicle owners in stages. Initial mailed notification of the recall to all owners will occur in early-Feb. 2024 with subsequent mailings to occur as parts become available. Owners of these models can also determine if their specific vehicles will require the recall repair by visiting www.recalls.acura.com, www.recalls.honda.com or by calling (888) 234-2138. List of recalled U.S. models (confirm inclusion by checking specific VINs): Acura Models

2018-2020 ILX

2018-2020 MDX

2018-2020 MDX Sport Hybrid

2017-2020 NSX

2018-2020 RDX

2018-2020 RLX

2018-2020 TLX Honda Models

2018-2020 Accord

2017-2020 Accord Hybrid

2018-2020 Civic

2018-2020 Civic Type R

2018-2019 Clarity Plug in Hybrid

2018-2020 CR-V

2020 CR-V Hybrid

2018-2019 Fit

2018-2020 HR-V

2019-2020 Insight

2018-2020 Odyssey

2019-2020 Passport

2017-2020 Pilot

2018-2020 Ridgeline

Honda Airbag: (From our news partner CBS)

Honda Motor’s U.S. unit is recalling roughly 106,000 CR-V hybrid sport utility vehicles because of a battery cable problem that can increase the risk of a fire in an accident.

The recall affects some CR-V SUVs for the model years 2020 through 2022, according to a notice posted Wednesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). A missing fuse on a 12-volt battery cable outside the vehicles can cause the battery cable to short circuit or overheat during a crash, potentially sparking a fire.

Honda said dealers will replace the battery cable for free, although CR-V owners who paid for any needed repairs may be eligible for reimbursement, NHTSA said.

The automaker expects to notify affected car owners by mail on Jan. 29, 2024. Customers with questions can contact Honda customer service toll-free at (888) 234-2138 or NHTSA at (888) 327-4236, as well as at www.nhtsa.gov.

Honda in November also recalled almost 250,000 vehicles in the U.S. because their bearings can fail, causing the engines to stall and increasing the risk of a crash. Also last month, the company recalled more than 300,000 Accord and HR-V vehicles because of a missing part that can cause seat belts to malfunction.