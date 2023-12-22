Waynesville Woman Sentenced To Life For Death Of 5-Year-Old Child

A Waynesville Woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars after pleading guilty to charges in the death of a 5-year-old Child.

According to Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman, Angela West was under investigation following the child’s death back in March, after a student told a Waynesville School Resource Officer that a child was unconscious at a residence at the 700 block of Washington Street.

Investigators there found marks on the wrist, ankles and necks of the little girl, along with a sock that had blood on it.

A sibling also testified that that West would use the sock to stop the girl from crying and waking up the other children in the home.

Investigators also noted that West admitted to them, that she would tie up the little girl and taught the other children in her home how to do so as a “last resort” to keep the girl from “stealing food.”

Another defendant in the case, Shamira Buford, has a trial set for June of 2024.

