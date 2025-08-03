NWFD Battles Another Residential Fire

For the third time this week, the Northwest Camden County Fire District is called out for a residential structure fire.

This one was reported just before 4:30 Friday afternoon in an area off Kolb Hollow Road in Climax Springs. Upon arrival, the mobile home was fully involved and a nearby travel camper was about 25% involved.

Mutual aid responding to the scene included personnel from the Deer Creek, Southwest, Mid-County and Sunrise Beach districts along with Southwest Electric.

There were no injuries but several pets were lost in the fire.

The cause of the fire, as of Sunday afternoon, was undetermined.