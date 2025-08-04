Three Lake Area Teens Injured In Camden County Crash

Three lake area teenagers are injured in a one-car accident on Whistle Road south of Broads Branch Road in Camden County.

The highway patrol says it happened just after 11:00 Friday night when the car driven by an 18-year-old girl from Roach ran off the road and overturned before striking a tree.

The driver and two passengers, an 18-year-old female from Camdenton and an 18-year-old male from Macks Creek, suffered minor-to-moderate injuries and were taken to Lake Regional.

None of the teens were wearing seat belts at the time.