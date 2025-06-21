fbpx

Sat. Jun 21st, 2025

 

Three Injured in Benton County Accident with a 13-Year-Old Driver at the Wheel

Three people are injured early Friday night in a one-car accident on Route-B at Secluded Loop in Benton County.

The highway patrol says it happened when the car driven by a 13-year-old boy crossed the center of the roadway before striking a tree.

The 13-year-old and an 11-year-old girl in the car both suffered moderate injuries and were taken to a nearby facility while a 38-year-old male passenger was flown with serious injuries to University Hospital in Columbia.

All three were wearing seat belts at the time.

Reporter Mike Anthony