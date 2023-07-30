OBFD Battles Heat and Two Residential Structure Fires

It’s a one-two punch this past couple of days for the Osage Beach Fire District responding to two residential structure fires within an 18-hour period.

The first was reported at 12:01-PM on Thursday in the 3000 block of Highway-A. The initial call indicated that one person was still inside the home but, upon arrival, it was determined that all occupants had been able to get out of the structure. About 25-percent of the home was involved and firefighters initiated a quick attack to bring the blaze under control in about 30 minutes. One person suffered smoke inhalation but refused transport to the hospital.

The second fire was reported around 10:15 Friday night in the 600 block of Passover Road. Upon arrival to that blaze, an attached garage was found to be well involved prompting a second alarm. The fire had also made its way into an attic space of the living portions but was kept from spreading any further and causing more damage. Two pets were rescued from inside the house and that fire was brought under control in about an hour and is under investigation.

In both cases, efforts to fight the fires were hampered by the outside temperatures with several different lake area districts called in to provide mutual aid. They included: Mid-County, Sunrise Beach, Lake Ozark, Rocky Mount and Gravois along with personnel from the Osage Beach and Camden County ambulance districts.