Multiple Injuries Reported Following Accident In Maries County

A two-vehicle accident late Saturday morning along U.S. Highway-63 at West Highway-28 sends six people to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says it happened when 39-year-old Linda Faber, of Vienna, pulled into the path of 36-year-old Shana Greaser.

Faber was seriously hurt and flown to University Hospital while one of her passengers, 40-year-old Josiah Faber, suffered minor injuries and three juveniles ages 8.9 and 10 suffered minor injuries. They were also all taken to University Hospital while a passenger in Greaser’s vehicle was taken with moderate injuries to Phelps Health.

All involved in the accident were wearing seat belts at the time.