Tue. Jul 14th, 2026

 

OBFD Begins Plan for Full Time Crew at Station House in Linn Creek Area

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Tuesday, July 14th, 2026

The Osage Beach Fire District says work should be starting soon which will mean quicker response times for calls to the Y-Road and A-Road areas of Linn Creek.

The district, which received around 400 calls to the area in 2025 alone, has a 7-8 minute response just to get personnel and equipment from the station house off KK to the Y-Road exit, assuming there are no other calls happening at the same time.

Plans call for station house 3, on Midway Drive, to house a fulltime company which should significantly cut down response times in the area.

It’s expected that the station house will have that crew in place sometime in 2027.

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Tuesday, July 14th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony