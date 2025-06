The Osage Beach Fire District makes its mark over the weekend participating in the 9th Annual 9-11 Columbia Memorial Stair Climb.

Firefighters Marra, Duley, Warner and Schnare joined other firefighters and civilians from around the state to participate in the fundraiser, climbing 110 stairs, in honor of those who were lost in the attack on the World Trade Center in 2011.

The fundraiser was held at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.