OBPD Makes 4 Arrests In Past Week With 113 Traffic Stops Conducted

Osage Beach Police report four arrests for the week ending this past Sunday.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says a 50-year-old man from Lake Ozark was arrested for alleged DWI, a 35-year-old man from Brumley arrested on two warrants out of Camden County, a 42-year-old man from Hannibal arrested for domestic assault, and a 34-year-old man from Lake Ozarks arrested on an outstanding warrant for not showing up to court in Camden County.

Osage Beach Police also reported 113 traffic stops for the week.