OBPD Reports Another Routine Week For The Department

It’s another fairly routine week ending on Sunday for the Osage beach Police department with 72 traffic stops and only three arrests being reported.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says 50-year-old Edward Loving, of Osage Beach, was arrested for first-degree trafficking of drugs.

Also arrested were a 43-year-old man from Green Ridge for leaving the scene of an accident and a 45-year-old woman from Joplin on a warrant for domestic assault out of Jasper County.

Osage Beach police also assisted on 40 fire department calls for the week.