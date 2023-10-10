Eldon BOA Meeting Set For Tuesday Night – Ordinances & Appointments On The Agenda

The Eldon Board of Aldermen gets together again this week for a regular item with new business expected to highlight the discussion.

Items appearing on the published agenda include ordinances dealing with parking restrictions, duties of the police department’s director of communications, duties of the city’s code enforcement officer and an appointment to the board of adjustments.

The Eldon Board of Aldermen meeting, in the Publics Works Building on Y-Highway, begins at 6:00 tonight.

The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed over Facebook Live.