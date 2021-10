The Osage Beach Department of Public Safety reports a handful of arrests for the week ending on Sunday. Police Chief Todd Davis says a 34-year-old woman from Eldon was taken in on suspicion of stealing and misdemeanor possession of drugs and paraphernalia…a 23-year-old man from Lake Ozark is charged with making a false report and a 71-year-old woman from Osage Beach is accused of DWI involving a non-injury traffic accident. Two others were arrested failure to appear in court.