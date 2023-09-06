Thousands Without Power After Strong Storms Rip Through The Lake Area

Strong storms hitting the Lake Area Tuesday night have knocked out power to most of the region.

A look at the 3 major sources of energy, our local cooperatives, Ameren and Evergy has a total of just over 4,800 people reporting loss of service.

Broken down, that’s Evergy with 142, Ameren with 2,415 and the combined cooperatives seeing 2,288 outages as of 10:55PM.

The cooperatives seeing outages include COMO, Gascosage, Three Rivers, Sac Osage & Southwest Electric.

To follow along with an estimated time of repair for your area, click on one of the links below.

Power Outage Maps…

Ameren: https://outagemap.ameren.com/

Evergy: https://outagemap.evergy.com/

CO-OPS: https://www.amec.org/statewide-outage-map