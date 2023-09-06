Thousands Without Power After Strong Storms Rip Through The Lake Area

Wed. Sep 6th, 2023
Strong storms hitting the Lake Area Tuesday night have knocked out power to most of the region.
A look at the 3 major sources of energy, our local cooperatives, Ameren and Evergy has a total of just over 4,800 people reporting loss of service.
Broken down, that’s Evergy with 142, Ameren with 2,415 and the combined cooperatives seeing 2,288 outages as of 10:55PM.
The cooperatives seeing outages include COMO, Gascosage, Three Rivers, Sac Osage & Southwest Electric.
To follow along with an estimated time of repair for your area, click on one of the links below.
Power Outage Maps…
Ameren: https://outagemap.ameren.com/
Evergy: https://outagemap.evergy.com/