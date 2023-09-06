fbpx

Wed. Sep 6th, 2023

 

Thousands Without Power After Strong Storms Rip Through The Lake Area

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Tuesday, September 5th, 2023

Strong storms hitting the Lake Area Tuesday night have knocked out power to most of the region.

A look at the 3 major sources of energy, our local cooperatives, Ameren and Evergy has a total of just over 4,800 people reporting loss of service.

Broken down, that’s Evergy with 142, Ameren with 2,415 and the combined cooperatives seeing 2,288 outages as of 10:55PM.

The cooperatives seeing outages include COMO, Gascosage, Three Rivers, Sac Osage & Southwest Electric.

To follow along with an estimated time of repair for your area, click on one of the links below.

 

Power Outage Maps…

Ameren: https://outagemap.ameren.com/

Evergy: https://outagemap.evergy.com/

CO-OPS: https://www.amec.org/statewide-outage-map

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Tuesday, September 5th, 2023

Reporter John Rogger