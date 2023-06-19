Officer Injured In Wrong Way Crash To Return To Work Monday

It’s back to work for the Osage Beach police officer who was injured early last Friday morning when an alleged drunk driver was going the wrong way on the eastbound Grand Glaize Bridge…the two vehicles colliding with each other.

The officer was treated at Lake Regional for non-life-threatening injuries and returns to work tonight.

The suspect, 41-year-old Jesse Koenigsfeld of Russellville, refused treatment at the scene and was taken to the Camden County Jail. Koenigsman was formally charged with DWI-physical injury to a law enforcement officer and has, since, been released after posting a $35-thousand bond.