Juneteenth Holiday Was Enacted In Missouri Before It Was A Federal Holiday

Today is June 19th…a day referred to as Juneteenth popularized by the day being designated just a couple years ago as a federal holiday.

But a look back at history actually reveals that the State of Missouri was several years ahead of the federal designation recognizing the end of slavery.

Capitol Correspondent Dean Morgan says that it started with the Legislative Session in 2003.

During the 2003 legislative session, lawmakers passed House Bill 640 legislation that designates June 19 as Emancipation Day, a state holiday in Missouri taken to reflect upon the abolishment of slavery and the enactment of the 13th Amendment.

House Bill 640 also established the Missouri Juneteenth Heritage and Cultural Festival and Memorial.

A commission was also put into place insisting of Lawmakers and other members of appointed by the Governor.

The roots for Juneteenth were planted back in 1863 during the Civil war when President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.