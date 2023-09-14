Old Rocheport Bridge Remains In The River As Crews Dismantle It

The demo of the steel truss of the old Rocheport Bridge went off as planned Sunday morning, Sept. 10, after a slight delay due to fog.

Contractors have been working around-the-clock since the blast to remove the six million pounds of steel from the river channel.

In conjunction with the Coast Guard, the team has determined that the navigable river channel clearance will take longer than the original plan to have it open within 24 hours of the blast.

The contractor is also in contact with maritime vessels that ship up and down the river. Currently there are no vessels waiting to get through.

The bridge had been in operation for several decades and is being replaced as part of a re-building plan expanding I-70 into 3 lanes each way.