It’s a case of good things come to those who wait in the Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District which will soon be able to tap on to some added protection to district patrons.

Chief Mike Hufferd says the district now has 19 fire hydrants which will help alleviate the problem, in some cases, of maybe having to shuttle water into a scene during an incident.

Most of the hydrants are described as non-functional at the current time and district personnel will be out and about checking on them and testing them before they can be put into use. The hydrants were made available due to a grant received by the public water supply district.