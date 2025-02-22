One Dead, One Firefighter Injured in Eldon-Area House Fire

One person is dead and a firefighter injured after a residential structure fire in the Eldon area.

The Moreau Fire District says the call to Scrivner Road was received shortly before 6:00 Thursday night and, upon arrival, the house was heavily involved.

One person died in the fire…his identity was not released…while a firefighter suffered what was called “non-critical injuries” and was treated at the hospital.

Mutual aid was provided by the Eldon Fire Department and the Lake Ozark, Rocky Mount and Tuscumbia fire districts. Personnel were on the scene for about five hours.

