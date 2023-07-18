One Dead, One Injured After “Car vs. Buggy” Accident in Morgan County

An accident early Monday afternoon involving a horse-drawn buggy on Morgan Route-C just east of Ringwood Road takes the life of one person and sends another to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says it happened when a Jeep Compass driven by 74-year-old Dorothy Griggs, of Eldon, hit the buggy from behind sending it off the roadway where the two occupants were ejected.

A passenger in the buggy, 53-year-old Anna Leinbach of Barnett, was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the buggy, 51-year-old John Leinbach also of Barnett, escaped with moderate injuries. He was taken to Lake Regional in Osage Beach.

No information was released about the horse that had been pulling the buggy.